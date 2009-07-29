TCA: MTV Aspires To Inspire With Reality Series Pair

TCA: Complete Coverage of the Summer Press Tour

MTV will continue its move toward more inspirational and aspirational content with the launch of two new reality series.

Following on the success of the network's freshman series 16 And Pregnant, the network will launch in October Gone Too Far, a reality series that will follow young adults as they struggle with substance abuse.

The second show, The Buried Life, documents the real life journey of four young men who travel the county attempting to complete a list of 100 things they'd like to accomplish before they die, while helping total strangers accomplish one of their dreams.

To read the full story from Multichannel News, click here.