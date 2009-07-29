TCA: 'Lopez Tonight' Set to Launch Nov. 9
TCA: Complete Coverage of the Summer Press Tour
At the opening day of the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena,
TBS presented George Lopez and his foray as a late-night talkshow host.
Net announced "Lopez Tonight" will launch Nov. 9. (VIDEO: George Lopez Talks 'Lopez Tonight')
Lopez's skein will
air weeknights at 11 and shoot on the Warner Bros. lot. With his yakker
on a half-hour earlier than "The Tonight Show With Conan O'Brien" and
"Late Show With David Letterman," Lopez didn't feel there was much
competition between his show and the others.
Click here for the full article on Variety.com.
Stuart Levine writes for B&C's sister publication Variety.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.