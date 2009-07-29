TCA: 'Lopez Tonight' Set to Launch Nov. 9

TCA: Complete Coverage of the Summer Press Tour

At the opening day of the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena,

TBS presented George Lopez and his foray as a late-night talkshow host.

Net announced "Lopez Tonight" will launch Nov. 9. (VIDEO: George Lopez Talks 'Lopez Tonight')

Lopez's skein will

air weeknights at 11 and shoot on the Warner Bros. lot. With his yakker

on a half-hour earlier than "The Tonight Show With Conan O'Brien" and

"Late Show With David Letterman," Lopez didn't feel there was much

competition between his show and the others.

Stuart Levine writes for B&C's sister publication Variety.