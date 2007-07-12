TCA: Lifetime Picks Up Second Season of Army Wives

Lifetime picked up its hit series Army Wives for a second season.



Eighteen new episodes will premiere in Spring, 2008. The renewal comes



as no surprise – the drama, from The Mark Gordon Company/ABC Studios,



has been the network's highest-rated series ever, averaging 3.6



million viewers since its June premiere.

The women's network announced season two at its presentation today



during the Television Critics Association press tour.

Bridging the gap between the two seasons will be a new two-hour,



psychic-themed Friday-night reality block set to debut Oct. 12, and



the second season of the acquired vampire drama Blood Ties, which



premieres Oct. 13.

The Friday night block will be new reality series America's Psychic



Challenge at 9 p.m., and the second season of the reality series Lisa



Williams: Life Among the Dead at 10 p.m.

Blood Ties' second season returns with back-to-back new episodes at 9



p.m. and 10 p.m. on Oct. 13 and will run for five weeks.

One more scheduling note out of TCA – the network's Carson



Kressley-hosted makeover series How To Look Good Naked will premiere



in January.

