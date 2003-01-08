TCA: Lifetime to deliver Justice
Lifetime Television soon welcomes its own brand of investigative television
with Final Justice, hosted by the real-life Erin Brockovich, which debuts
Jan. 17.
The show shares stories of women who have fought for political and social
change after suffering from personal tragedies.
Lifetime also unveiled two upcoming original movies.
Homeless to Harvard is the story of Liz Murray, a homeless teen who
battled her surroundings to excel in high school and win a scholarship to
Harvard.
Breaking Through is the story of a single mother who enters the witness-protection program.
