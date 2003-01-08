TCA: Lifetime to deliver Justice

Lifetime Television soon welcomes its own brand of investigative television

with Final Justice, hosted by the real-life Erin Brockovich, which debuts

Jan. 17.

The show shares stories of women who have fought for political and social

change after suffering from personal tragedies.

Lifetime also unveiled two upcoming original movies.

Homeless to Harvard is the story of Liz Murray, a homeless teen who

battled her surroundings to excel in high school and win a scholarship to

Harvard.

Breaking Through is the story of a single mother who enters the witness-protection program.