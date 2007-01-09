TCA: King To Stay With CNN
By Ben Grossman
Larry King on Tuesday reaffirmed his desire to continue on CNN after his current deal expires in 2009.
“If they want me I will stay,” King told reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, Calif.
CNN chief Jim Walton said Larry “can sit in his chair as long as he continues to perform.”
“There is no doubt we will work together for many years to come,” he said.
