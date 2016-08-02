TCA: Jimmy Fallon to Host Golden Globes

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer 2016

Jimmy Fallon, host of The Tonight Show, will host the Golden Globes Awards Jan. 8. It will be the 74th annual awards ceremony, airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

“This is the most spontaneous and uninhibited award show on television, and Jimmy’s playful, disarming comedic brilliance makes him the ideal host to enhance and elevate the sense of fun and irreverence that’s made the Golden Globes one of the premier events of the entire broadcast year,” said NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt.

Produced by dick clark productions in association with the host Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Golden Globes kicks off awards season. The telecast airs 8-11 p.m. ET and 5-8 p.m. PT.

Fallon, who got his start on Saturday Night Live, has hosted The Tonight Show since 2014.

“Jimmy Fallon is an exceptionally talented and dynamic entertainer and we couldn’t be more excited that he’ll be hosting the 2017 Golden Globes,” said Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. “His charm, wit and incredible spontaneity will play exceedingly well both to everyone at the show as well as the millions watching at home from around the world.”

The 2016 telecast of the Golden Globes, hosted by Ricky Gervais, averaged a 5.5 rating and 16 share in adults 18-49 and 18.5 million viewers overall in Nielsen’s live plus same day ratings.