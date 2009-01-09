TCA: Jesse James Ratchets Up Risk in New Spike Series

TCA ’09: Complete Coverage from Broadcasting & Cable

Motorcycle designer Jesse James leaves the Monster Garage for the daredevil world in Spike's upcoming Jesse James Is a Dead Man, a series showing him attempting the death-defying stunts he's always wanted to try.

The series is still in production, and James has already broken two ribs, chipped his elbow and has been set on fire, resulting in "blisters down my ass crack," James said.

"Life is only a one-lap race," said James, explaining his interest in the show. Stunts in the 10-episode show include racing off-road in the Baja 500 or driving a Nitro-powered motorcycle at more than 200 miles per hour.

