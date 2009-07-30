TCA: HBO Renews ‘Hung,' ‘True Blood,' ‘Entourage'

Complete coverage of the Television Critics Association press tour

Home Box Office will bring back its summer Sunday Night lineup in 2010, renewing freshman series Hung, sophomore series True Blood and Emmy-nominated comedy series Entourage.

HBO programming group and West Coast Operations president Michael Lombardo said that all three series will return next summer, The vampire-tinged True Blood is averaging more than 10 million cumulative viewers, while Hung, which follows a about a down-on-his-luck man who decides to use his best attributes and becomes a gigolo, is averaging more than 10 million cumulative viewers.

