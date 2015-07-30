TCA: HBO ‘Open’ to ‘Game of Thrones’ Additional Seasons, Prequel

Related: Complete Coverage of TCA Summer Press Tour

Beverly Hills, Calif. — HBO is open to additional seasons of its popular series Game of Thrones beyond season seven as well as a potential prequel, said HBO president of programming Michael Lombardo.

Lombardo, speaking during HBO’s Television Critics Association summer press tour session Thursday, said the question is “how much beyond the seven seasons are we going to do?”

HBO would also be willing to do a Game of Thrones prequel, according to Lombardo.

Lombardo also addressed competition from over-the-top service Netflix, which had 11 sessions at TCA on Tuesday compared to HBO's six, saying that the service has developed some good programming but HBO is not making programming decisions in an effort to try to compete directly with Netflix.

He added that there’s also quality programming from other networks, including FX and AMC.

“We’re always looking at what other people are doing as fans but we try so hard not to program defensively,” he said.

Other highlights from the panel included:

— The exec was quick to dispel criticism of the second season of True Detective, saying that fans of the show should wait until the end of the season. He also heaped praise on writer and producer Nic Pizzolatto. “What he’s doing with True Detective is so much more bolder and braver and ultimately for me satisfying than what we see in film,” he said.

—On what makes Westworld different from the movie, Lombardo said the series is from the POV of the robots as opposed to the humans in the park.

— Canceled series Looking also came up during the session. “As a gay man I was particularly proud there was a show dealing openly and honestly with gay men,” Lombardo said, adding that the series didn’t have the numbers.

— Lombardo announced the title of the upcoming rock drama from Martin Scorsese, Mick Jagger and Terence Winter: Vinyl.

— Asked about Larry David and a potential ninth season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, Lombardo said, "I don’t think it’s out of his system ... I think he wants to have something to say."

Jessika Walsten contributed to this report.