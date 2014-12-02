HBO Orders Untitled Rock Drama From Martin Scorsese, Mick Jagger

HBO has ordered creator Terence Winter’s untitled rock ‘n’ roll project to series.

The series, an hour-long drama, will star Bobby Cannavale as the founder and president of a major record label in the 1970s. Additional cast members include Olivia Wilde, Ray Romano, Juno Temple, Andrew “Dice” Clay, Ato Essandoh, Max Casella and James Jagger.

Winter, who created and produced Boardwalk Empire for HBO, will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Also executive producing are Martin Scorsese, Mick Jagger, Rick Yorn, Victoria Pearman, Emma Tillinger Koskoff and George Mastras.