TCA: 'Game of Thrones' Season 6 to Premiere on HBO April 24

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif. -- The wait will soon be over for Game of Thrones fans.

HBO announced Thursday that season six of the hit show will premiere on April 24 followed by the season three debut of Silicon Valley and season five bow of Veep.

The cabler has been teasing Game of Thronesfans since last year, releasing a cryptic trailer in December and a poster in November.