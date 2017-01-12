TCA: FX Signs Glover to Exclusive Overall TV Deal, Sets Premiere Dates

Complete Covereage: 2017 TCA Winter Press Tour

FX took some major steps to solidifying its future, inking Atlanta creator Donald Glover to an exclusive overall television production deal. Atlanta took the Golden Globe for best comedy earlier this week, while Glover won best comedy actor. With the deal, Glover will develop television series for FX Networks and other networks and streaming services, in addition to continuing to executive produce, write, direct and star in Atlanta.

“Donald is a remarkable artist, effortlessly shifting from actor to writer, producer, director and musician to create one amazing project after another,” Nick Grad, president of original programming, FX Networks and FX Productions. “Atlanta was just the beginning, the breakout comedy of the year and a series revered as much for its originality as its honest look at the experience of being aspiring, young and black in that legendary city. We’re proud to partner with Donald in an overall deal that will allow him to continue turning his creative vision into incredible television.”

Season two of Atlanta is back in 2018.

FX Networks also extended its order of American Horror Story for two additional installments, adding eighth and ninth installments to the previously announced seventh installment.

“American Horror Story launched the modern limited series revolution and–as evidenced by the most recent installment Roanoke--it remains as vital today as when Murder House stunned audiences six years ago,” said John Landgraf, CEO of FX Networks and FX Productions. “Each new chapter is a cultural event, beloved for every new twist in imagery, style, cast and plot. We are thrilled that Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and the entire creative team will continue to deliver the groundbreaking, celebrated American Horror Story for years to come.”

Presenting its new slate at TCA in Pasadena, FX set the premiere date for Ryan Murphy’s limited series Feud: Bette and Joan. It debuts March 5.

Acclaimed drama The Americans kicks off season five Tuesday, March 7, while comedy Archer starts up season eight on FXX April 5.