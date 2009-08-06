TCA: Fox Slates Gordon Ramsay Live Cooking Show

Gordon Ramsay: Cookalong Live will premiere December 15 at 9 p.m., Fox says. The special, first announced as part of a contract extension with Ramsay in September 2008, will be a one hour live cooking demonstration, with the British chef giving step by step instructions on how to cook a three course meal in 60 minutes.

Fox has also ordered an eighth season of Hell's Kitchen. The reality cooking series is currently in the middle of its sixth season, with season seven already in the can.

Fox also announced details about the upcoming 21st season of The Simpsons, including the special guest voices, and a rather novel promotional "scavenger hunt" to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary.

Comedian and actor Seth Rogen will both write and lend his voice to the season premiere, which will see Homer cast as a superhero in a new movie. Other guest stars in the upcoming season include Jonah Hill, Neve Campbell, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Sarah Silverman, football stars Eli and Peyton Manning, former ultimate fighter Chuck Liddell, Bob Costas and Angela Bassett. The late Eartha Kitt, who recorded her part prior to her death in December 2008, will also be featured in the upcoming season.

An unusual promotional campaign celebrating the iconic show's 20th anniversary is also in the works for the week of November 9- November 15, 2009.

Shows such as House, Lie To Me, So You Think You Can Dance, Bones, Fringe, Brothers, ‘Til Death and Dollhouse will incorporate tributes to the animated program. Viewers that spot the homage's can log onto Fox.com for the chance to win prizes.