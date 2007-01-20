TCA: Fox Picks Dates for Premieres

Fox finalized premiere dates for its three new midseason series The Wedding Bells, Drive and The Winner.

The Wedding Bells, from David E. Kelley¸ will premiere Wednesday, March 7 at 9 after American Idol and then move to its regular Friday at 9 timeslot on March 9.

Comedy The Winner, from Seth MacFarlane, will debut with two episodes on Sunday March 4 with a special installment at 8:30, and then in its regular slot at 9:30 after The Family Guy.

Action drama Drive will launch with a two-hour series premiere Sunday, April 15 at 8 and then debut in its regular Monday at 8 slot the following night.

Fox is also moving rookie comedy ‘Til Death to Wednesdays at 9:30 on March 14, but will stunt it behind Idol on February 27 and 28 to try and boost its exposure.

The network is also moving The War at Home to Sundays at 7:30 beginning March 4.