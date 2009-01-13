TCA: Fox Ending 'Prison Break'

TCA ’09: Complete Coverage from Broadcasting & Cable

Prison Break is finally getting locked up for good. Fox announced Tuesday that the current season of the program will be its last. The fourth and final season will return to the air Friday, April 17 at 8 p.m.

“Prison Break had a hell of a run but it's at the end of its run,” said Fox entertainment president Kevin Reilly at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Los Angeles. “We'll put that one in the win column.”

Reilly made it clear he didn't give the series the hook. "It just played out," he said. "We want to finish strong."

Prison Break was a surprise hit when it premiered on Fox in 2005, though the series has veered from its originally storyline as a jail escape. In the current season the action shifted to panama, with the Scofield brothers trying to retrieve a device that holds the secrets to the organization hunting them down.

Melissa Grego contributed to this report.