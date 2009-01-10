TCA: Ferrell Bids Farewell to Bush

TCA ’09: Complete Coverage from Broadcasting & Cable

Los Angeles – Box office favorite Will Ferrell, wearing “2009” New Year’s Eve eyeglasses and a hat with ear flaps, addressed TV critics via satellite from New York Friday to tout two HBO projects that he is involved in.

“These are actually prescription glasses, I’m not trying to be funny,” Ferrell told writers in California at the Television Critics Association press tour.

He added that he was wearing the hat because he just had head surgery.

Ferrell will be featured in, and serve as executive producer of, HBO’s airing of his one-man Broadway show, You’re Welcome America: A Final Night With George W Bush. The HBO special will debut live from Broadway March 14.

The comedy, Ferrell’s Broadway debut, begins previews on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, and will open Feb. 5 on the Great White Way. It will have an eight-week run.

“This will be kind of a fun way to send him off,” Ferrell told the writers.Ferrell, who impersonated Bush during his tenure on Saturday Night Live, said he met Bush once, when he was governor of Texas and came to New York to appear on the show. Ferrell had been told that Bush was a big fan.

But when he met actually met Bush on the SNL set, Ferrell said, “I could tell he had no idea who I was.”

Ferrell is also executive producer of Eastbound & Down, a comedy series that features Danny McBride as Kenny Powers, a star pitcher whose self-destructive behavior knocks him out of Major League Baseball and back home to North Carolina, where he ends up teaching physical education at his old school.

McBride appeared at the TCA panel on Eastbound & Down, with Ferrell talking up the comedy via satellite.

Eastbound & Down premieres Feb. 15 on HBO, and Ferrell has a cameo appearance on the show.