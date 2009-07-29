TCA: ESPN Sets 30th Anniversary 'SportsCenter'

TCA: Complete Coverage of the Summer Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif. -- On the eve of ESPN's 30th anniversary on Sept. 7, network veteran

sportscasters Chris Berman, Bob Ley and John Saunders will host a special

edition of SportsCenter.

The 90-minute show, announced during the network's Television

Critics Association press tour presentation Wednesday, will premiere Sept. 6 at 11:30

p.m., and will primarily focus on the sports news of the day but will also include

retrospective segments on three decades of ESPN. Ley and

Berman joined the network in its first year, while Saunders came to the network

in 1986.

