TCA: ESPN Sets 30th Anniversary 'SportsCenter'
TCA: Complete Coverage of the Summer Press Tour
Pasadena, Calif. -- On the eve of ESPN's 30th anniversary on Sept. 7, network veteran
sportscasters Chris Berman, Bob Ley and John Saunders will host a special
edition of SportsCenter.
The 90-minute show, announced during the network's Television
Critics Association press tour presentation Wednesday, will premiere Sept. 6 at 11:30
p.m., and will primarily focus on the sports news of the day but will also include
retrospective segments on three decades of ESPN. Ley and
Berman joined the network in its first year, while Saunders came to the network
in 1986.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.