TCA: E!’s McHale Has Plenty to Skewer

Beverly Hills, Calif. -- Joel McHale, host of E! Entertainment Television clip show The Soup, has no fear that he’ll run short of TV shows and people to skewer -- and that celebrities don’t seem to take offense at his digs.

“Unless the power grids fail, there will never be a shortage,” McHale said during a panel Tuesday at the Television Critics Association summer tour here.

The Soup airs video clips that depict ridiculous and embarrassing moments on TV programs or show the ridiculous behavior of celebrities.

