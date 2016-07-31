TCA: Epix Joins Sunday Fray, Slates 'Berlin Station,' 'Graves' for Oct. 16

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer 2016

Beverly Hills, Calif. -- During its splashiest visit yet to TCA press tour, Epix announced its debut scripted originals, Berlin Station and Graves, would join the Sunday derby of originals jockeying for attention.

The seven-year-old premium network, backed by Paramount Pictures, MGM and Lionsgate, will air spy thriller Berlin Station, which stars Richard Armitage, Rhys Ifans and Richard Jenkins at 9 p.m., followed by the half-hour Graves, which stars Nick Nolte as a former president rethinking his legacy,at 10 p.m.

Documentary series America Divided, which features celebrity interviewers like Norman Lear and Rosario Dawson in the field investigating topics like fair housing and clean water, will premiere on Friday, Sept. 30.

Epix, initially reliant entirely on movies, has steadily added original documentary series and specials over the years. Its entry into the crowded scripted space, execs have said, was always in the initial blueprint but has taken time to reach fruition.

Sunday night, especially in premium cable, has become a destination. HBO and Showtime has been on the night for years. Starz recently combined Power and Survivor's Remorse in a new Sunday block. Basic cable and broadcast shows, from Breaking Bad to the Good Wife, have also created strong interest on the night.