TCA: Eisner Touts 'Glenn Martin'
The unpredictable post-Disney career of Michael Eisner took him
Wednesday to the Nick at Nite panel at the Television Critics Assn.
confab, where he made the case for the network's upcoming primetime
series, "Glenn Martin, DDS."
The stop-motion animation comedy stars Kevin Nealon, Catherine O'Hara and Judy Greer and will premiere Aug. 17 at 8 p.m. The former Disney chairman-CEO co-created the series with Eric Fogel ("Celebrity Deathmatch") and Alex Berger ("K-Ville") and cold-called Nickelodeon/MTV Kids and Family Group prexy Cyma Zarghami to pitch the show to her.
