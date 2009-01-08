TCA: E! Picks Up 'Candy Girls'

TCA ’09: Complete Coverage from Broadcasting & Cable

E! Entertainment Television has given an eight episode order to Candy Girls (working title), a docu-soap that will follow the lives of women trying to make it as “eye candy” in A-list hip hop music videos.

“In order to reach the career pinnacle of appearing in “A-list” music videos and gain access to the world of superstars, private jets and exclusive parties, you need to be able to play the game as well as you look,” said the network, describing the series. “Musicians need to live their image and that includes surrounding themselves with the beautiful women who are so often featured in their videos at all times. However, like runway models, these women know they need to get in early and make their money fast before time takes away the looks that make them so successful.”

Candy Girls will focus on talent agency founder Danielle and her staff, which cast women in the videos.

The series will also highlight a number of Danielle’s clients trying to make it big, and others who have already found success in the field.

E! is pairing the new series with Keeping Up with The Kardashians, which will have its third season premiere March 8. Candy Girls will air new episodes Sunday nights at 10:30 p.m., following Keeping Up.

“This series introduces E!’s entertainment-obsessed viewers to an aspect of the industry that has not previously been revealed,” said Lisa Berger, Executive VP, Original Programming and Series Development, E! Entertainment Television. “While these women may be recognized for their sexy personas, viewers will find there is much more to them than meets the eye. With cut-throat attitudes, strong opinions and an unapologetic passion for luxury goods, these music industry divas are sure to create an exciting and dramatic series.”

Candy Girls is being produced for E! by Good Clean Fun and Coalition Media. Jason Carbone, Leah Landon and Troy Carter are executive producers.