TCA: E! Greenlights Snoop Dogg Series

Snoop Dogg will get another chance at reality TV stardom through a new show on E!. The entertainment television network has greenlighted a show on the gansta MC and his pursuits outside the studio for fall, 2007.

Comcast Entertainment Group chief Ted Harbert, who helms E!, announced the series to television critics today at a presentation in Los Angeles.

Snoop, aka Calvin Broadus Jr. already has a robust resume of TV work in addition to his eight platinum albums, including the MTV series Doggie Fizzle Televizzle, as well as appearances as himself on a slew of other shows including Showtime’s Weeds and NBC’s Apprentice.

The E! series will focus on Snoop’s myriad personal endeavors, including raising three kids, selling a line of pet products and running a youth football league.