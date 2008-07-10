TCA: Discovery Takes Wraps Off Dinosaur Mummy

Beverly Hills -- The prize for the most enthusiastic presenter at the summer meeting of the Television Critics Association here so far goes to Dr. Robert Bakker, who will be featured in Discovery Channel's upcoming Secrets of the Dinosaur Mummy.

The visiting curator of paleontology at the Houston Museum of Natural Science raved about the importance of the 77-million-year-old dinosaur mummy, nicknamed “Leonardo,” at the heart of the one-hour, HD special scheduled to premiere Sept. 14. The corpse is the first intact dinosaur mummy ever found and still has 90% of its skin intact.

“This is the holy grail in paleontology,” he enthused.

