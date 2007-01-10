TCA: Discovery to Launch New HD Series

Discovery Channel will roll out it 11-part high definition series, Planet Earth, beginning on Sunday, March 25.

From the team behind the natural series, Blue Planet, the series focuses on animals and nature and was compiled from the work of more than 70 camera operators who spent over 2,000 days in more than 2000 locations.

Discovery is touting the series, hosted by Sigourney Weaver, as featuring advanced filmmaking methods such as Cineflex heligimble, a stabilization system using a powerful lens attached to a helicopter.

Discovery will air three minutes of behind-the scenes footage after each episode, and will make additional content available online.

The show is produced by the BBC and series producer Alastair Fothergill. Bank of America is on board as presenting sponsor.

Discovery also said Tuesday it will air a special night about living with cancer featuring Lance Armstrong and Ted Koppel on April 29. Koppel’s next long-form special on national security issues, The Long War, will premiere on Discovery March 11.