TCA: Discovery to Launch Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Channel in October

Pasadena, Calif. — Discovery Communications will launch its new network featuring Chip and Joanna Gaines this October as the company works toward a potential digital streaming service, Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav announced Thursday.

Zaslav said during opening remarks at Discovery’s TCA winter press tour session that the Magnolia channel will launch on Oct. 4. The channel will be run by the former Fixer Upper stars and will center around topics including community, home, garden, food, wellness, entrepreneurialism and design, according to Discovery.

“We think Chip and Jo represent the values that America is looking for,” Zaslav said. "We're developing fantastic content ... that we will be bringing to everyone in America and around the world."

Zaslav also teased a potential 2021 launch of a Discovery-based digital app that would combine the content assets of Discovery’s networks, including TLC, Food Network, HGTV, and Discovery Channel. He said the current lineup of streaming services, including Disney+, HBO Max and Peacock, feature mostly scripted content and don’t effectively serve female viewers, leaving an opening for Discovery to step in with its portfolio of unscripted shows.

Discovery’s TLC, HGTV, Food Network and Investigation Discovery are among the most watched networks for women, and OWN is the top rated network for African-American women, according to Discovery.

“As we look into 2020 I think you will see something from us that could be quite compelling that's very scalable and powerful,” he said.