TCA: CW Hot For Remakes

The CW still has remake fever.

The network that dusted off 90210 and Melrose Place for primetime is now combing through other old titles, the CW Entertainment prexy Dawn Ostroff said Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters during the Dub net’s portion of the TV Critics Assn. press tour, Ostroff said she’s interested in perhaps reviving another dormant femme-centric series next year.

“There are other shows we’re looking at, but we can’t talk about it yet,” she said.

Remakes bring a “built-in brand equity,” Ostroff said, citing the number of revived franchises hitting the feature world as well.

