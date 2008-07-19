TCA: The CW Considers Summer Rollouts

Beverly Hills -- The CW is looking at launching its 2009-10 schedule in the summer, according to network entertainment president Dawn Ostroff.

Speaking at the Television Critics Association press tour here Saturday, Ostroff said the network is considering rolling out its schedule next July or August, despite the traditionally low viewership for broadcast television at that time of the year.

“The idea is to get out of the fray,” she added.

With The CW looking at alternative scheduling options to help bolster its fortunes, Ostroff said she is not afraid to end the network’s season as much as one month earlier than other networks.

