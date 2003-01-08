TCA: Court TV shows summer hand

At the Television Critics Association tour Wednesday, Courtroom Television Network unveiled plans for two new

entertainment series to debut in summer 2003.

I, Witness, a crime-and-justice game show, will challenge participants to

act as eyewitnesses and solve crimes.

On Who Lives Here?, detectives will study people's homes and try to piece

together the identities of who lives there.

The network also renewed hit series Forensic Files for 30 more

episodes, and it is bringing back Dominick Dunne's popular series, Power,

Privilege and Justice, for six more episodes beginning Jan. 15.

And Court TV will offer two documentaries related to the Kennedy legacy.

The Assassination of John F. Kennedy: Investigation Reopened will use

forensic science to investigate the killing.

Robert F. Kennedy: In Pursuit of Justice will examine the plight of women and children whose lives have been devastated

by war and terrorism.