TCA: Conan’s Last ‘Late Night’ Feb. 20, Fallon’s First March 2

Conan O’Brien will host his last episode of Late Night with Conan O’Brien February 20th, while his successor Jimmy Fallon will take the reigns of the show March 2nd, NBC said Thursday.

As previously announced, O’Brien will take over The Tonight Show June 1st, while current Tonight Show host Jay leno will host his last program May 29. NBC has not announced a premiere date for Leno’s new daily primetime show at 10 p.m.

Fallon will continue posting his daily video blogs until his show launches.