TCA: Comedy Is Key to 'Jay Leno Show'

TCA: Complete Coverage of the TV Critics Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif. -- Rick Ludwin, NBC Entertainment executive VP for late night and

primetime series, and Jay Leno emphasized comedy as the most important factor

to the success of The Jay Leno Show,

during the network's presentation here August 5 at the Television Critics Association press tour.

Like NBC Entertainment chiefs Angela Bromstad and Paul Telegedy in their

executive Q&A session earlier in the day, Ludwin wouldn't give a

specific rating goal for the new 10 p.m. show.

"We're going to judge this on a 52-week basis," he

said. "We've done three separate studies as to what the audience

expects from Jay Leno. The audience is really looking forward to this comedy

alternative aLent 10 p.m."

No matter what Leno's ratings are, Ludwin will likely be more

cautious before making Leno the "King" of any medium. He admitted

that he regrets dubbing Conan O'Brien the "King of Late Night" so soon after he succeed Leno as host of The Tonight Show.

"We were so thrilled for the numbers for this first week that we

used that phrase and that headline and that was premature," he said.

But, he was quick to point out that he was not disappointed in

Conan's ratings: "He is winning 18-49, A18-34 and A35-54. We're winning in

all the demos that the advertisers want to buy."

When asked about local affiliates concerns that Leno's new

show could negatively impact their 11 p.m. news ratings, Ludwin said the network is meeting regularly with the stations to determine

how the whole hour is formatted.

"The key ingredient they like most is that the last segment is

going to be comedy leading into their late local news," Ludwin said.

"When that comedy is over it will literally end the show, and [Jay] will

say your late local news starts now."

Leno himself added, "The signature pieces people like such as 'Headlines,' 'Jay Walking,' those will be the pieces

that bring us into the 11 o'clock news. We want to provide a strong lead-in

for the 11 o'clock news."

He described other aspects of the new format and noted that the larger set won't include a desk.

"It won't be a talk show or a variety show," he said.

It will also have a number of correspondents, including comedians D.L.

Hughley, Mikey Day, Rachael Harris, Jim Norton and The Dan Band. NBC Nightly News anchor Brian Williams

will also make frequent appearances on the show.

Ludwin added that another difference will be limited musical acts and no

more than one or two celebrity guests per episode.

"Research indicated very clearly that what the audience wants in

these shows is laughs and comedy," he said. "We'll have

bigger comedy. Comedy is the X factor."

Leno believes one thing that will set him apart from his primetime

competition will be the immediacy of his show.

"If something happens, if the president does something, we can

comment on it and get it on the air first at 10 p.m.," he said.

"This is 46 weeks a year. While everyone else is in reruns, we'll

be doing fresh shows."