TCA: Comedy Central Tackles 'Important Things'

Daily Show contributor and stand-up comedian Demetri Martin gets his own gig in Important Things with Demetri Martin, beginning in February on Comedy Central.

It's the second pick-up under Comedy Central's first-look agreement with Jon Stewart's Busboy Productions Inc.

The series will be a mash-up of stand-up comedy, sketches, animation, studio bits and music to explore one important issue, like chairs. Martin explained it's not topical. In one of his famous "large pad" explanations, he said his demographic will be "the whole world," but realistically, he'll settle for 100 million American viewers.

