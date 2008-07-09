TCA: Comedy Central Goes ‘Gonging’

Beverly Hills -- What won't you see in the latest update of The Gong Show with Dave Attell on Comedy Central?

“Full penetration,” the host quipped in a presentation to pundits at the Television Critics Association summer press tour here.

Just about everything else goes, including 300-pound escape artists and a guy who accompanies his rap by jiggling his man boobs to marginal jugglers and singers. It's all for $600 and the coveted “Gong Show belt.”

