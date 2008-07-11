TCA: CNN Outlines Convention Coverage

Beverly Hills -- As it did in 2004, CNN will anchor its Democratic and Republican convention coverage live from the delegation floors, this time at the Pepsi Center in Denver Aug. 25-28 and the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn., Sept. 1-4, officials said Friday.

CNN talked about its convention-coverage plans at the Television Critics Association summer press tour here, where the network’s political team appeared on a panel.

“We have not seen back-to-back conventions like this,” said David Bohrman, CNN senior vice president and Washington bureau chief, talking about the physical logistics of covering both closely timed events.

