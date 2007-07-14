TCA: CNN to Make 30% More Docs in 2007, Executives Say

CNN plans to produce a third more documentary programming in 2007 than in 2006 – approximately 40 hours this year. That was the word from CNN U.S. President Jon Klein and Mark Nelson, Vice President and Executive Producer for CNN Productions at a presentation to television critics in Los Angeles today.

That programming will be comprised of documentary shows from CNN’s in-house documentary and long-form production unit CNN Productions for its two franchises, CNN Presents and CNN Special Investigations Unit. CNN announced plans to launch the latter program at its presentation to critics in January.

Nelson was appearing on a panel with CNN Chief International Correspondent Christiane Amanpour for her upcoming six-hour documentary special God’s Warriors, a look at religious fundamentalism.

Introducing the panel, Klein said the network was posting its best ratings since the Iraq war began and said that success had bred innovations, including the network’s consumer-generated video initiative iReport, and its upcoming political debates co-hosted with online video site YouTube.

Touting the work of CNN’s marquee anchor Anderson Cooper, and invoking his oft-used catchphrase, Klein said the network’s mission was holding politicians and other leaders responsible for their actions by “keeping them honest.”

“Our agenda is to make sure the American people get real answers to the toughest issues that are confronting them,” he said.

Cooper, along with David Doss, Senior Executive Producer of the network’s Anderson Cooper 360,appeared on a second panel for the network’s upcoming four-hour, environmentally-focused documentary Planet in Peril, slated for Oct. 23 and 24.