TCA: CBS Renews 'Big Brother,' 'Zoo'

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer 2016

CBS has renewed summer reality series Big Brother for its 19th and 20th seasons, to air in summer 2017 and 2018. The series premiered in 2000 and is hosted by Julie Chen. Big Brother follows a group of contestants living in a house outfitted with 87 cameras, with the last remaining guest winning $500,000.

CBS recently announced that a new installment of Big Brother will air on the digital channel CBS All Access, starting this fall. The show’s live feeds already play on All Access.

Addressing the TCA summer press tour in Beverly Hills, CBS entertainment chief Glenn Geller also announced the third season renewal of summer drama Zoo, to air in the summer of 2017. Based on a book by famed novelist James Patterson, the two-hour second season finale airs Sept. 6.