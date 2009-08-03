TCA: CBS' Poltrack Says Online Video Will Drive Second Revenue Source for Broadcast

TCA: Complete Coverage of the TV Critics Press Tour

Online video distribution is key to broadcasters finally

getting a second revenue stream like cable enjoys, and viewer "authentication"

is crucial to making it happen, according to David Poltrack, chief research

officer, CBS Corp., president, CBS VISION.

Poltrack's detailed and data-driven presentation at the Television

Critics Association press tour in Pasadena

Aug. 3 underlined reasons why CBS' online video strategy has seemingly had more

in common with cable companies than its broadcast network brethren. Simply put:

CBS wants to be paid for their content like cable networks are.

"Right now no one is paying for our content. It's all free,"

Poltrack said. "Cable authentication essentially establishes the process."

CBS is the lone broadcast network holdout from joining Hulu,

in which News Corp., NBC Universal and now Disney are partners. It is also the

first and only broadcast network to have joined a trial with the online video

authentication initiative TV Everywhere, which cable companies have championed.

In fact, Poltrack added, CBS "would argue we should be paid

for the cable coverage of our content."

CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves has been very vocal about

pursuing retransmission fees from cable operators for CBS programming.

"If we started over, if we started the entire television

business today, we would expect to be [compensated] for cable coverage,"

Poltrack said. "What I call the ‘cable subsidy' is every cable network gets

paid whether a viewer watches or not. We are left out of that just because of

the historic way it played out."

He said the "opportunity online is to get our fair share on

that authentication."

"If the cable companies are going to say, ‘If you want to

get ESPN online you have to get authorization to do that,' that protects the

cable system, that protects ESPN," Poltrack said. "We'll say to cable operators,

‘If you want to view our content online, they have to pay.'"

Poltrack admitted that the authentication process is still

"a theoretical exercise" at this point but that "a lot of people are going to

be watching a lot of our programs online and to the extent they are doing that

to the benefit of a third party, we want to be paid part of that."

Poltrack presented data from a variety of sources and

studies indicating that Web video streaming is hitting critical mass, that older

viewers are increasingly plugged in and watching video online, and that young

viewers are increasingly consuming TV programming through a combination of free

over-the-air and broadband service. Overall, consumers overwhelmingly say they

would choose to watch ads rather than pay for content.

He further posited that the DVR is poised to go the way of

the VCR as near-term technology advancements will make it simpler for consumers

to hook their computer directly to their TV screens, allowing online video

streams to be played on the biggest tubes at home. DVR will essentially be

replaced by computers.

So broadcasters and advertisers need to focus on finding the

right scenarios of charging a premium for advertising on Web video, which has

proven to be more engaging and thus more valuable on a per-view basis, Poltrack

says, if not increasing the amount of ad time inserted in streamed TV. He added

that online video viewership can deliver as high a per-viewer ad revenue return

as live television viewing--if not higher--but that he expects the most viewing

to continue to be live viewing.

"It's too early to determine what the premium should be," he

says. "But with as little as five minutes of ads [per hour of online video],

you could generate the same revenue as live TV viewing. Our research is

concentrated on the effectiveness of ads across [live, DVR and online video]

distributions."

There are in fact myriad issues about rights and technology

in how this all would play out, Poltrack said. "Generally, the idea would be

that any distributor would be able to get authorization for running our content

online for a per-sub or per-user fee. The way I see it is essentially like a

no-brainer," he said. "This is win-win for broadcasters. How this will all play

out is difficult to say, but the potential is definitely there."

Where local TV figures into the broadcast network TV model

of the future also remains to be seen.

"There's local content as well as regular content. And again

there are lots of issues of rights and exclusivity and the whole economic

infrastructure of the business that are going to have to be addressed as we

move to this new form of distribution," Poltrack said. "Obviously we have some

very powerful TV stations we want to participate in this process as well."