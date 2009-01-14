TCA: CBS Piloting John Mayer Variety Show

TCA ’09: Complete Coverage from Broadcasting & Cable

Musician John Mayer is shooting a variety show pilot for CBS, network entertainment president Nina Tassler said at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Los Angeles Wednesday. Tassler said the pilot could end up becoming a series of specials or a full series.

Mayer has hosted his own show before. The short lived John Mayer Has a TV Show aired one episode on VH1 in 2004.

Variety shows are suddenly in vogue on the broadcast networks, though not always with the success they would probably like.

NBC aired a live variety show during the holidays hosted by comedian Rosie O’Donnell

. It did poorly in the ratings and future installments were nixed. F

ox is preparing to launch a variety show hosted by the musically inclined Osbourne

family later this year.

Melissa Grego contributed to this report.