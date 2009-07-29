TCA: Carradine, Perrine Join ‘Crash’

TCA: Complete Coverage of the Summer Press Tour

Keith Carradine and Valerie Perrine are joining the cast of Starz’s Crash, network executives announced July 29 at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Pasadena, Calif.

The second season of Crash premieres Sept. 18 at 10 p.m.

Carradine (Deadwood) will play Owen Fields, a legendary '60s rock musician who was once a close friend of Dennis Hopper’s character, Ben Cendars.

Perrine will appear as aging knockout Suzy Fields, Cendars former wife who left him years ago to marry Carradine’s character.

Previously announced additions to the cast this season include Eric Roberts (Heroes), Dana Ashbrook (Twin Peaks), Linda Park (Jurassic Park II), Jake McLaughlin (In The Valley of Elah), Tess Harper (No Country For Old Men) and Julie Warner (Nip/Tuck).

Crash is a co-production between Starz and Lionsgate.

