TCA: Cable Dominates TV Critics Awards

Cable shows won the lion's share of Television Critics Association

Awards during a star-studded ceremony Saturday night in Pasadena.

Cable

network-produced series and movies took home awards in seven of the 10

award categories during the TCA Award's 25th anniversary ceremony--hosted by E! personality Chelsea Handler (Chelsea Lately)--including SyFy's Battlestar Galactica, which won for Program of the Year. Battlestar ended its four-year run on the network this past March.

HBO won three TCA Awards, including Outstanding New Program for its vampire-tinged drama series True Blood; Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries and specials for its telepic Grey Gardens,

about two eccentric relatives of Jacqueline Onassis; and Outstanding

Achievement in News and Information for its documentary series The Alzheimer's Project.

AMC's Mad Men beat out sister network series Breaking Bad for the outstanding achievement in drama category, but Breaking Bad's leading man Bryan Cranston bested Mad Men star Jon Hamm in the Individual Achievement in Drama category.

Nickelodeon's toddler-targeted series Yo Gabba Gabba won for Outstanding Achievement in Children's Programming.

CBS' comedy series The Big Bang Theory

took home TCA Awards in the Outstanding Achievement in Comedy category

as well as the Individual Achievement in Comedy for series star Jim

Parsons.

NBC's long-running medical drama ER received

the organization's Heritage award, given to a long-standing program

that has had a lasting cultural of social impact, while veteran comedic

actress Betty White received the TCA's 2009 Career Achievement award.