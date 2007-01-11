TCA: Burnett to Produce MTV Movie Awards

MTV is turning to reality producer Mark Burnett to give a jolt to its 2007 Movie Awards. Burnett, the man behind Survivor, The Apprentice and others, will produce this year's show, which will be televised live for the first time in its 16 year history. The awards are scheduled for June 3 from Los Angeles.

Burnett worked with MTV and Salli Frattini, the Movie Awards' executive producer for the past decade, early in his career on the reality competition Eco-Challenge. Frattini will now work closely with Burnett on this year's show. The movie awards, where MTV awards actors golden popcorn statues, have been a network staple for their irreverent tone and water-cooler moments.

MTV was expected to announce Burnett's joining the show at its presentation to critics today at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena.