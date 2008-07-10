TCA: Bratt Learns That Art Imitates Life

Beverly Hills -- Actor Benjamin Bratt admitted that initially, he thought the story line for his new series on A&E Network sounded too far-fetched -- and then he learned it was based on a real person.

In fact, Bratt appeared Wednesday on a Television Critics Association panel here on The Cleaner with the man whose story the scripted series is based on, Warren Boyd, who is co-executive producer for the series. The Cleaner debuts next Tuesday.

Bratt plays William Banks, a former addict who, after hitting rock bottom, struck a deal with God to dedicate his life to helping others, along with a team he enlisted. Boyd’s real-life story is the inspiration for The Cleaner, A&E’s first scripted drama in more than six years.

