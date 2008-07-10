TCA: Bratt Learns That Art Imitates Life
Beverly Hills -- Actor Benjamin Bratt admitted that initially, he thought the story line for his new series on A&E Network sounded too far-fetched -- and then he learned it was based on a real person.
In fact, Bratt appeared Wednesday on a Television Critics Association panel here on The Cleaner with the man whose story the scripted series is based on, Warren Boyd, who is co-executive producer for the series. The Cleaner debuts next Tuesday.
Bratt plays William Banks, a former addict who, after hitting rock bottom, struck a deal with God to dedicate his life to helping others, along with a team he enlisted. Boyd’s real-life story is the inspiration for The Cleaner, A&E’s first scripted drama in more than six years.
For more on A&E, click here.
For the latest news and video from the TCA press tour, click here.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.