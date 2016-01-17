TCA: Boyett on ‘Fuller House’ — ‘The Right Idea Finally Came Along’

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif. — After more than 20 years off the air, the Tanners will finally return to television in Netflix's Fuller House. But according to executive producer Bob Boyett, the absence wasn’t for lack of interest or offers.

“The right idea finally came along,” said Boyett Sunday during the TCA winter press tour.

Boyett explained that they left Full House, which aired for 8 seasons from 1987-1995, open ended, though “we of course never dreamed this could happen.”

With the exception of the Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who played Michelle Tanner, all of the original cast members are set to reprise their roles with the revamp focusing on Stephanie and DJ Tanner and childhood neighbor Kimmy Gibbler, who find themselves living under the same roof raising their children.

“We all tried to persuade them,” said creator Jeff Franklin of the Olsen twins, adding that “we’re hopeful” they will decide to come back. He cheekily pointed out that they only need one of them to say yes.

Returning to the set was emotional for the cast.

"It was overwhelming," said Andrea Barber, who plays Kimmy. "It was like coming home again to your childhood home.”

“It’s a dream come true,” she added.

Candace Cameron Bure said she had to pause when she first walked onto the sound stage.

"The emotions really got to me and I was just crying because I was flooded with so many memories," said Bure, who plays DJ.

Fuller Housedebuts on Netflix Feb. 26.