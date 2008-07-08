TCA: BBC America’s Hartman Warns of 'Obama-Mania'

BBC World News America executive producer Rome Hartman said one of his show’s challenges is to make sure that the international attention being heaped on U.S. presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) does not influence his coverage.

“There is a danger of ‘Obama-mania,’ particularly overseas,” Hartman said Tuesday at the Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills. “We have to make sure our coverage is balanced.”

He added that BBC America’s signature news program will be anchored for four consecutive nights from both the Democratic National Convention in Denver (Aug. 25-28) and the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minn. (Sept. 1-4).

Editions of the show will air live at both 7 p.m. (EST) and 10 p.m. for all four nights of each convention.

BBC World News America anchor Matt Frei echoed the sentiment that the rest of the world seems to be much more focused on Democratic candidate Obama than his rival, Republican Sen. John McCain (Ariz.).

“Interest amongst [international] viewers is in the Obama candidacy,” he said.

For the latest news and video from the TCA press tour, click here.