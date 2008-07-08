TCA: BBC America Preps Eclectic Fall Lineup

Beverly Hills, Calif. -- BBC America will debut a BAFTA award-winning thriller focusing on British Muslim siblings moving in different political directions as part of its programming slate this fall.

The thriller will be cablecast in two-hour episodes over consecutive nights in November. The exact broadcast dates have yet to be determined.

The show, Britz, is “not the story of Sept. 11 bombers or the July 7 [English] bombers,” according to writer-director Peter Kosminsky, but a fictional tale of two second-generation Muslims and their different reactions to growing up in Britain today.

