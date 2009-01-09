TCA: Animal Planet Prepares To ‘Walk The Lion’

TCA ’09: Complete Coverage from Broadcasting & Cable

Six months alone in the African wilderness among an aggressive pride of “problem lions” that don’t trust human beings. It’s all part of the job for zoologist Dave Salmoni, Animal Planet’s resident large predator expert and host of the upcoming six-part series Walk the Lion, which premieres this spring.

The program focuses on Salmoni’s personal mission to get away from the trappings of the modern world and into the wilderness on a long-anticipated personal journey. In the solitude of the Erindi game reserve in Namibia, Salmoni attempts to earn the respect of a group of African lions; the most aggressive he has ever seen.

Salmoni is the host of a number of programs on Animal Planet including Rogue Nature, Predator vs. Prey, Into the Lion’s Den, and After the Attack. All of the shows are produced by his own production company, Triosphere, based in South Africa.

Animal Planet is also premiering the new docu-drama Jockeys February 6 at 9 p.m. The program chronicles the lives of seven jockeys at the 30-day Oak Tree Meet in Arcadia, California.

“The world of the race track is complex and controversial,” said Marjorie Kaplan, president and general manager of Animal Planet, announcing the series. “This series is charged with high stakes, big risks, strong personalities, and the drama of the sport."