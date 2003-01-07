TCA: AMC unveils new slate
At the Television Critics Association tour Monday, AMC showcased its new original slate, highlighted by clay-mation spoof The Wrong Coast. AMC has ordered up 13 episodes of
the series, which parodies movies and actors, like Woody Allen as
Spider-Man.
The Wrong Coast is slated for an April 2 debut.
In October, AMC unveiled plans to move away from a dependence solely on
old-skewing classic films and appeal to younger viewers with original
programming and more contemporary classics.
Shows like The Wrong Coast, programming chief Rob Sorcher said, are
"the perfect TV compliment for a movie channel."
AMC's upcoming originals will also include comedy series Welcome to
Hollywood, a look at how stars are born, coming in June, and monthly
series The AMC Project, which explores different aspects of
Hollywood life.
One show -- "Fame: The New Reality," premiering June 16 -- visits
former reality-show stars after their tours on series like Big Brother
and Road Rules end.
Another special in the AMC Project strand is a documentary on gay men in
Hollywood and exploring the myth of a gay show-business mafia, aptly titled
"Gay Hollywood."
AMC is looking to program full nights of original fare by 2004, general manager
Noreen O'Loughlin said. She added that AMC may add some reality shows by the end of
this year.
AMC has drawn ire from some critics since it moved to a full commercial load
in October, with 10 minutes of ads per hour, which is still one of the lowest on
cable. Despite any backlash, though, the network's ratings have held strong. And
additional evidence that viewers are embracing AMC's new strategy, O'Loughlin said, is that delivery to younger demographics is on the rise.
AMC's Rainbow Media Group sister network WE: Women's Entertainment also has some
Hollywood-focused programming on the way. WE special TV and the Single
Girl, a special on single women in television shows since the 1960s, debuts
in March, along with the latest installment of reality show Single in
the City, which is set in Los Angeles this time.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.