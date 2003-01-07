TCA: AMC unveils new slate

At the Television Critics Association tour Monday, AMC showcased its new original slate, highlighted by clay-mation spoof The Wrong Coast. AMC has ordered up 13 episodes of

the series, which parodies movies and actors, like Woody Allen as

Spider-Man.

The Wrong Coast is slated for an April 2 debut.

In October, AMC unveiled plans to move away from a dependence solely on

old-skewing classic films and appeal to younger viewers with original

programming and more contemporary classics.

Shows like The Wrong Coast, programming chief Rob Sorcher said, are

"the perfect TV compliment for a movie channel."

AMC's upcoming originals will also include comedy series Welcome to

Hollywood, a look at how stars are born, coming in June, and monthly

series The AMC Project, which explores different aspects of

Hollywood life.

One show -- "Fame: The New Reality," premiering June 16 -- visits

former reality-show stars after their tours on series like Big Brother

and Road Rules end.

Another special in the AMC Project strand is a documentary on gay men in

Hollywood and exploring the myth of a gay show-business mafia, aptly titled

"Gay Hollywood."

AMC is looking to program full nights of original fare by 2004, general manager

Noreen O'Loughlin said. She added that AMC may add some reality shows by the end of

this year.

AMC has drawn ire from some critics since it moved to a full commercial load

in October, with 10 minutes of ads per hour, which is still one of the lowest on

cable. Despite any backlash, though, the network's ratings have held strong. And

additional evidence that viewers are embracing AMC's new strategy, O'Loughlin said, is that delivery to younger demographics is on the rise.

AMC's Rainbow Media Group sister network WE: Women's Entertainment also has some

Hollywood-focused programming on the way. WE special TV and the Single

Girl, a special on single women in television shows since the 1960s, debuts

in March, along with the latest installment of reality show Single in

the City, which is set in Los Angeles this time.