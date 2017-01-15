TCA: AMC Sets James Cameron Docuseries and John Le Carré Project

Complete Coverage: 2017 TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif. — AMC announced Saturday that it has greenlit documentary series James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction (working title) as well as an adaptation of John Le Carré's novel The Spy Who Came in From the Cold.

The docuseries, which looks at the evolution of the sci-fi genre, is produced by Left/Right with James Cameron, Maria Wilhelm, Ken Druckerman and Banks Tarver serving as executive producers.

For The Spy Who Came From the Cold, AMC is teaming up with the BBC and author John Le Carré to adapt the novel into a limited series. Simon Beaufoy (Slumdog Millionaire) has been tapped as the series’ writer.

AMC recently teamed with La Carré and the BBC on the Golden Globe winning The Night Manager.

The network also revealed its winter and spring premiere schedule.

Season two of martial arts drama Into the Badlands returns on March 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, the last day of winter. The Son premieres on both AMC and SundanceTV April 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Better Call Saul makes its season three debut on April 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.