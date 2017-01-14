TCA: AMC, SundanceTV, BBC America To Simulcast ‘Planet Earth II’

Complete Coverage: 2017 TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif. -- BBC America, SundanceTV and AMC will simulcast the February premiere of Planet Earth II, BBC America announced Friday during its Television Critics Association press tour presentation.

The six-part series, three years in the making, will debut its premiere episode on all three channels on Feb. 18, with the remaining five episodes to air on BBC America on consecutive Saturday nights, said network officials.

BBC America president Sarah Barnett and AMC and SundanceTV president Charlie Collier said in a joint statement: "Planet Earth II is extraordinary, epic television that connects viewers to our beautiful, shared world. Filmmaking at the highest level, Planet Earth II entertains while celebrating the planet, its creatures and the universal stories that unite and transcend. We are proud to come together to offer a multi-network simulcast of this awe-inspiring television event.”

