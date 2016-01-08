TCA: Albrecht: Starz to Reach Out to Hispanic Audiences

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif. – Having targeted African-American and female viewers with original content, Starz will reach out to Hispanic viewers with a number of new projects, Starz CEO Chris Albrecht said during the network’s Television Critics Association press tour session Friday.

Albrecht said the network will launch several Hispanic-targeted series based on popular Spanish-language stories in an effort to reach second generation, bilingual Hispanic viewers who watch premium channels.

Among the new shows are Maleficio, based on the popular Mexian production El Maleficio, said Albrecht. He added he hoped the shows would be a successful in reaching its target audiences as its most watched series Power has reached out to African-American viewers and Outlander brought in female viewers.

