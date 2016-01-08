TCA: Starz Developing Three Latino Series

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif. — Starz is looking to reel in Latino viewers with three dramas, Maleficio, Pour Vida and Santeria, the network announced Friday during the TCA winter press tour.

“The audience that we’re really going for is the bilingual, second generation audience,” said network CEO Chris Albrecht in announcing the series.

“It’s an audience that is very engaged in premium television,” he added.

Maleficio, a coproduction with Televisa USA based on the Mexican telenovela El Maleficio, is written and produced by Mauricio Katz, who will also serve as showrunner. Pedro Periano will executive produce.

East L.A. set Pour Vida is produced by Big Beach TV with Marc Turtletaub, Dan Pasternack and Erin Keating executive producing.

Set in Cuba, supernatural series Santeria comes from Cuban writer and director Alejandro Brugeus and is executive produced by Brugues and Haxan Films’ Eduardo Sanchez and Gregg Hale.